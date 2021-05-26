Farmington Woman Admits Stealing $103K from Bank Customer

Leonard C Boyle, Acting United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, and David Sundberg, Special Agent in Charge of the New Haven Division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, announced that LEE BLANCHETTE, 58, of Farmington, waived her right to be indicted and pleaded guilty today before U.S. District Judge Jeffrey A. Meyer in New Haven to one count of bank fraud.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Blanchette was employed by Bank of America as a relationship manager. As a relationship manager, Blanchette had the authority to cause temporary ATM cards to be activated and assigned to a customer’s account. Between August 2014 and March 2016, Blanchette caused multiple temporary ATM cards to be activated for bank accounts of a customer who Blanchette knew was experiencing cognitive decline. Without the customer’s authorization, Blanchette used the temporary ATM cards to withdraw significant funds from the customer’s accounts, keeping a significant portion for her own benefit, and causing a loss of $103,080.

Bank fraud carries a maximum term of imprisonment of 30 years. Judge Meyer scheduled sentencing for August 26, 2021.

Blanchette has agreed to pay restitution to Bank of America, which covered the victim’s losses.





Blanchette is released pending sentencing.

This matter is being investigated by Federal Bureau of Investigation and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer R. Laraia.

The Justice Department has established a National Elder Fraud Hotline to provide services to seniors who may be victims of financial fraud. The Hotline is staffed by experienced case managers who can provide personalized support to callers. Case managers assist callers with reporting the suspected fraud to relevant agencies and by providing resources and referrals to other appropriate services as needed. When applicable, case managers will complete a complaint form with the Federal Bureau of Investigation Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) for Internet-facilitated crimes and submit a consumer complaint to the Federal Trade Commission on behalf of the caller. The Hotline’s toll-free number is 833-FRAUD-11 (833-372-8311).

