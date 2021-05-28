Alexandria Jury Convicts Armed Robbery Defendant

ALEXANDRIA, La. – Larcentursa Mayweather a.k.a. “Cent” a.k.a “Lacenturia,” 49, of Winnfield, Louisiana, has been convicted on armed bank robbery charges, Acting United States Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook announced. United States District Judge Dee D. Drell presided over the four-day trial held in Alexandria.

Mayweather was charged on July 8, 2020 in a federal indictment with conspiracy to commit armed bank robbery, two counts of armed bank robbery, and one count of making a false bomb threat. Evidence introduced at trial showed that Mayweather conspired with two other co-defendants, Paul Nash, Jr. and Tabitha Lee Gray a.k.a. “Tabitha White” to rob two banks in the Western District of Louisiana in April 2019.

Mayweather helped plan the bank robberies and instructed Nash and Gray on how to carry out the robberies and what to do and he acted as the getaway driver. On April 2, 2019, Mayweather drove Nash and Gray to Campti, Louisiana and dropped them off at the City Bank and waited for them while they were inside committing the armed robbery. Nash and Gray left the bank with the stolen money and fled to the car where Mayweather was waiting, and they drove away. Prior to the bank robbery and in an effort to divert the attention of law enforcement officers while the robbery was being committed, Mayweather provided Nash with a cell phone and instructed him to make a false report to law enforcement conveying that there was a bomb threat on the Lakeview High School property in Campti.

The second armed robbery occurred on April 16, 2019 at the Bank of Montgomery in Castor, Louisiana. Again, Mayweather helped plan the robbery and instructed Nash and Gray on how to carry out the robbery. Instead of calling in a false report of a bomb threat, this time they committed an arson and set a house on fire to try and divert the attention of local law enforcement while the robbery was being committed. Nash and Gray entered the bank with firearms drawn and ordered the tellers to stay out of the way so they could take the money. After the money was stolen, Nash and Gray ran out of the bank intending to find Mayweather, who had promised he would be waiting to pick them up. Instead, once they exited the bank, Mayweather saw law enforcement officers in the area and instead of picking them up, he accelerated and left Nash and Gray to fend for themselves. Nash and Gray ran into a nearby wooded area and were later apprehended. Mayweather was seen leaving the area of the Bank of Montgomery and was stopped and arrested by law enforcement officers. Gray’s purse and a receipt belonging to Nash were found in his vehicle.





Testimony at trial revealed that a glove belonging to Mayweather was found in the parking lot and his DNA was on the glove. Further, Nash and Gray each wore gloves during the robberies which were provided by Mayweather from his place of employment at the time.

Nash and Gray each previously pleaded guilty in this case and agreed to testify about their involvement in the robberies. Nash is scheduled to be sentenced on June 18, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Gray is scheduled to be sentenced on August 19, 2021 at 2:00 p.m.

Mayweather faces up to 5 years in prison on the conspiracy count, up to 25 years on the armed bank robbery counts, up to 10 years on the false bomb threat count, and up to a $250,000 fine. Sentencing is set for August 27, 2021 at 11:00 a.m.

The FBI, Louisiana State Police, Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Parish Sheriff’s Office, and Louisiana State Fire Marshal conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Tennille Gilreath and Robert F. Moody prosecuted the case.

