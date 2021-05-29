Rapid City Man Indicted on Child Pornography Charges

Acting United States Attorney Dennis R. Holmes announced that a Rapid City, South Dakota, man was charged in federal district court with Receipt of Child Pornography and Possession of Child Pornography.

Javier Clark Moreno, age 40, was indicted on May 20, 2021. Clark appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Daneta Wollmann on May 24, 2021, and pleaded not guilty to the charges. The maximum penalty upon conviction is a mandatory minimum of 5 up to 20 years in federal prison and/or a $250,000 fine, up to lifetime supervised release, and a $100 assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund. Restitution may also be ordered.

Moreno was federally indicted following a Cybertip from the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children. The charges relate to Moreno receiving and possessing child pornography between October 2020 and February 2021, at Rapid City. The charges are merely an accusation and Moreno is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

The investigation is a joint effort between Homeland Security Investigations, the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, the Rapid City Police Department, and the Pennington County Sheriff’s office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarah B. Collins is prosecuting the case.





Moreno was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service pending trial. A trial date has not been set.







Report a Crime

Locate a Prison, Inmate, or Sex Offender

Submit a Complaint

Report Waste, Fraud, Abuse or Misconduct to the Inspector General

Register, Apply for Permits, or Request Records

Identify Our Most Wanted Fugitives

Report and Identify Missing Persons

Contact Us

United States Attorney’s Office



District of South Dakota

2019 Annual Report

2018 Annual Report

2017 Annual Report

The Office of U.S. Attorney



presents

South Dakota Community Prosecution Strategy

Training and seminars for



Federal, State, and Local



Law Enforcement Agencies.