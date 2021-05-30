Armed gunman robs store, hijacks car at Wawa near Six Flags Great Adventure

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, NJ – A man armed with a shot gun entered the Route 537 WaWa early Saturday morning and demanded money from the clerk. The incident happened at 1:39 am according to the New Jersey State Police.

He entered the store and after given the money, he made his way outside and carjacked a BMW in the parking lot and sped off with the money and the car. Police had no further details on the robbery or carjacking.



