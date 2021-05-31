The true spirit of Memorial Day is not a backyard BBQ

Originally called “Decoration Day”, after the practice of decorating the graves of service men and women with flowers or flags, the modern Memorial Day has become less and less about honoring fallen heroes. Instead, it is now considered in a majority of people’s minds,” the beginning of summer”, or “when the pool opens.” Why has such an important event which was meant to be solemn in nature become just another holiday?

Some will say that the declining number of World War II veterans, as well as those who lived through that most devastating of wars, have contributed to the fading memories of the ultimate sacrifices made by the service men and women. Others may point to the modern social fact of extended families, increased forms of entertainment, and reduced attendance at church as the reasons for Memorial Day’s decline in relevance. Perhaps the biggest reason for the diminished respect for this important holiday was the 1971 Congressional action that mandated Memorial Day would always be observed on a Monday. This effectively transformed a solemn holiday of remembrance into just another three day weekend.

What can be done to help restore the special dignity that this day is entitled to? Here are some simple things that ordinary citizens can do to honor the fallen heroes on this special day;

VISIT THE LOCAL CEMETARY– Take a few minutes and go to the local cemetery on Memorial Day. Many cemeteries put up small American flags on the graves of the deceased veterans. Such a sight is a powerful reminder of the ultimate sacrifice that these men and women made for their country.





ATTEND A MEMORIAL DAY PARADE – Once a mainstay of city and small towns alike, the traditional Memorial Day Parade is slowly fading into oblivion because of fiscal constraints and other entertainment options that are available over the long holiday weekend. Showing support by attendance at this event will not only honor the military veterans who are participating in the parade, but may also encourage public officials and civic organizations to continue their sponsorship of this important piece of Americana.

GIVE A LASTING TRIBUTE GIFT – On this coming Memorial Day, consider giving a dignified memorial gift to the family of the fallen hero. Garden stones, benches, memorial wind chimes, or frames engraved with the deceased’s name will be greatly appreciated by those who now must live without the one they loved.

Perhaps the easiest way that we can show our appreciation for our fallen brothers and sisters is participating in the National Moment of Remembrance. At 3:00 p.m. on Memorial Day, all Americans are requested to pause from what they are doing to reflect and appreciate the men and women of the armed forces who died defending our freedoms. In these seconds of united remembrance, the true meaning of Memorial Day can be genuinely appreciated by all Americans.

