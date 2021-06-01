Man Indicted on Federal Murder Charge

LONDON, Ky. — A federal grand jury sitting in London, has indicted Patrick Baker, 42, a resident of Frankfort, Ky., on a federal charge of murder, committed during a robbery and kidnapping related to drug trafficking.

The indictment alleges that Baker committed a robbery and kidnapping, during which the death of Donald Mills occurred by use of a firearm and a quantity of pills containing oxycodone were taken. The indictment alleges the offense occurred in May of 2014, in Knox County, Kentucky.

Carlton S. Shier, IV, Acting United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky; Shawn Morrow, Special Agent in Charge, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearm and Explosives Louisville Field Office; and Colonel Phillip Burnett, Jr., Commissioner, Kentucky State Police, jointly announced the indictment.

The investigation preceding the indictment was conducted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearm and Explosives and the Kentucky State Police. The indictment was presented to the grand jury by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jenna E. Reed.





Baker is scheduled to appear in U.S. District Court, at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 1 in London.

Any indictment is an accusation only. A defendant is presumed innocent and is entitled to a fair trial at which government must prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

— END —

