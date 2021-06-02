Fargo Man Sentenced to Federal Prison for His Involvement in a Violent Robbery

FARGO – Acting United States Attorney Nicholas W. Chase announced today that U.S. District Court Chief Judge Peter D. Welte sentenced Shelton Lee Moseby, IV, age 21, Fargo, ND, to 51 months in federal prison for the charge of Interfere with Commerce by Threats and Violence – Hobbs Act Robbery. Judge Welte also sentenced Moseby to three years of supervised released and $100 in special assessment fees.

On May 30, 2019, Moseby and a group of others robbed a customer seeking commercial sex. Moseby’s co-defendants posted an advertisement on “Skip the Games” promoting prostitution with adult women. The victim arranged to meet an individual for the purpose of commercial sex at an apartment building in Fargo. Using a taser, Moseby and his co-defendants robbed the commercial sex customer by threats of force after he arrived at the apartment building. Moseby sought to take advantage of a customer of commercial sex whom he believed would be unwilling to go to law enforcement if he was robbed, but the victim called 911 immediately following the robbery.

This case was investigated by the Department of Homeland Security Investigation and the Fargo Police Department, and Assistant United States Attorney Jennifer Puhl prosecuted the case.

######





Training and seminars for Federal, State, and Local Law Enforcement Agencies.





Help us combat the proliferation of sexual exploitation crimes against children.



