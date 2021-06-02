Tiny baby French Bulldog recovers from being sick and becomes the cutest, loudest puppy

A beautiful baby Frenchie was rescued by a wonderful foster. The puppy was very sick with hydrocephalus. Grogu was so very tiny. The foster worked hard to get him to pull through, especially the first few nights.

Eventually the medicine started working and baby Grogu starting feeling better. He began to run, and bark and he became energetic. He was becoming quite the feisty puppy.

After several months a wonderful woman adopted Grogu so the foster could concentrate on saving other dogs just like him.

Watch this adorable video below.




