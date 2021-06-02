U.S. Attorney’s Office Shares Resources For Reporting Anti-Asian Hate Incidents

For Further Information, Contact:

SAN DIEGO – During the month of May, the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of California (SDCA) joined in commemorating Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. “Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders are an important part of our country, our community, and our office,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Randy S. Grossman. “They contribute to all aspects of our society and have a strong tradition of leadership, strength, and courage.”





In recognition of AAPI Heritage Month, SDCA presented a public webinar titled “Understanding AAPI Discrimination in Our Past and Present to Reclaim our Future,” which was co-sponsored by the Pan-Asian Lawyers San of Diego and the Federal Bar Association, San Diego Chapter. The webinar recognized that anti-Asian hate incidents have risen recently and are likely severely underreported. To report a suspected hate crime or incident, call or visit one of the attached resources.

“This last year we have seen a significant rise in anti-Asian hate incidents across the country, including in our community. Hate crimes and acts of bigotry and xenophobia are disgraceful and

have no place in the Southern District of California,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Grossman. “My office condemns such acts of violence and remains committed to ensuring that the AAPI community is protected by holding accountable perpetrators of crimes fueled by hate, and our federal, state and local law enforcement partners hold the same commitment.” Acting U.S. Attorney Grossman thanked SDCA’s AAPI Special Emphasis Program Managers Connie Wu, Brandon Kimura, and Janaki Chopra, who organized AAPI Heritage Month events with SDCA Diversity Management Committee members Amy Wang, David Chu, and Kim-Thoa Hoang.

