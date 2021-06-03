Murphy, Ciattarelli bromance blossoms as Gov asks assemblyman to join bi-partisan support for Capitol uprising investigation

TRENTON, NJ – New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy is calling on his friend Jack Ciattarelli to join him in bi-partisan support of the bi-partisan commission to launch a full investigation into the events of January 6th at the U.S. Capitol building. Last week, Murphy sided with Ciattarelli in a feud between Ciattarelli’s wife Melinda and a campaign staffer of his opponent, Hirsh Singh.

“The Republican primary for governor has rapidly turned into a Trump loyalty test, but gubernatorial candidate Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli has remained silent on the creation of a bipartisan commission to investigate the deadly attack against the U.S. Capitol on January 6 that left five people dead, including New Jersey native and Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick,” Murphy said of Ciattarelli. “With Singh making his opposition clear, New Jersey voters deserve to know if Assemblyman Ciattarelli supports an investigation into the events that led to an assault against our democracy.”

During last week’s Republican primary debate, perennial candidate and MAGA loyalist Hirsh Singh rejected the notion of a January 6th commission.

“It’s incredibly shameful that Assemblyman Ciattarelli is once again playing politics to align himself with Trump’s base and refusing to support a bipartisan investigation,” said Murphy for Governor Spokesman Jerrel Harvey. “The fact that Hirsh Singh is still touting the ‘Big Lie’ and dangerous conspiracy theories that fueled the insurrection on January 6 has clearly put even more pressure on the Assemblyman. New Jersey voters deserve to know exactly where he stands.”



