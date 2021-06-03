Trump: China should pay $10 trillion for the destruction they have caused

PALM BEACH, FL – As new evidence and emails continue to suggest that the 2020 COVID-19 coronavirus might have been a product of The Wuhan Institute of Virology, Chinese Academy of Sciences, former U.S. President Trump today said China should be on the hook for the trillions of dollars spent and lives lost during the global pandemic.

The COVID-19 virus killed 3.7 million people worldwide and now, evidence suggests Trump may have been right when he blamed Chinese virologists for the outbreak last year. Trump immediately shut down travel from China, a move at the time that was criticized by the media and the left. Many on the left, including prominent Democrats such as President Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer said Trump’s knee jerk reaction to impose travel restrictions against China was xenophobic.

“Now everyone, even the so-called “enemy,” are beginning to say that President Trump was right about the China Virus coming from the Wuhan Lab. The correspondence between Dr. Fauci and China speaks too loudly for anyone to ignore. China should pay Ten Trillion Dollars to America, and the World, for the death and destruction they have caused,” Trump said today.

Trump went on to rail the media and the political establishment which harshly criticized his firm reaction to China in the early days of the pandemic, including Dr. Anthony Fauci. Private emails to and from Fauci during the early days of the pandemic appear to show the doctor knew more about the virus than he was willing to share with the American public and the President.





“After seeing the emails, our Country is fortunate I didn’t do what Dr. Fauci wanted me to do. For instance, I closed our Borders to China very early despite his not wanting them closed,” Trump said. “The Democrats and the Fake News Media even called me a “xenophobe.” In the end, we saw this was a life-saving decision, and likewise with closing our borders to Europe, specifically to certain heavily infected countries. I was later given credit, even by “Tony,” for saving hundreds of thousands of lives.”



Trump once again criticized Fauci for his constant naysaying attitude toward Trump’s plan to fast track a vaccine under his Operation Warp Speed.

“Dr. Fauci also didn’t put an emphasis on speed of vaccine production because he thought it would take 3, 4, or maybe even 5 years to create. I got it done in less than 9 months with Operation Warp Speed. In retrospect, the vaccine is saving the world. Then, I placed the greatest bet in history,” Trump said. “We ordered billions of dollars’ worth of vaccines before we knew it even worked. Had that not been done, our wonderful vaccines would not have been administered until October of this year. No one would’ve had the shot that has now saved the world and millions of lives!”

He also took a shot at Fauci’s constant flip flopping of masks and the doctor’s personal influence and involvement with the Wuhan lab.

“Also, Dr. Fauci was totally against masks when even I thought they would at least be helpful. He then changed his mind completely and became a radical masker! There are a lot of questions that must be answered by Dr. Fauci,” Trump said. “The funding of Wuhan by the U.S. was foolishly started by the Obama Administration in 2014 but ended under the Trump Administration. When I heard about it, I said “no way.” What did Dr. Fauci know about “gain of function” research, and when did he know it?”