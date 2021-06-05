Drug dealers arraigned in Missoula federal court hearings

The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced that the following persons were arraigned or appeared this week before U.S. Magistrate judges on indictments handed down by the Grand Jury or on criminal complaints. The charging documents are merely accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty:

Appearing in Missoula before U.S. Magistrate Judge Kathleen L. DeSoto and pleading not guilty on June 4 was:

Jared Robert Williams, 41, of Bozeman, and Marty Eugene McDonald, 62, of Amsterdam, on charges of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute meth. If convicted of the most serious crime, the defendants face a mandatory minimum 10 years to life in prison, a $10 million fine and at least five years of supervised release. Williams and McDonald were detained pending further proceedings. The Missouri River Drug Task Force, FBI, Bozeman Police Department, Montana Probation and Parole and Montana Highway Patrol investigated the case. PACER case reference. 21-20.

Appearing on June 2 was:





Max Dudley Stilson, 57, of Belgrade, and Arthur Ronald Kane, 51, of Belgrade, on charges of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute meth. If convicted of the most serious crime, the defendants face a mandatory minimum 10 years to life in prison, a $10 million fine and at least five years of supervised release. Stilson and Kane were detained pending further proceedings. The Missouri River Drug Task Force, FBI, Bozeman Police Department, Montana Probation and Parole and Montana Highway Patrol investigated the case. PACER case reference. 21-20.

Appearing in Great Falls before U.S. Magistrate Judge John T. Johnston and pleading not guilty on June 1 was:

Charles Dean Fourbear II, 28, of Poplar, on charges of stalking. If convicted of the most serious crime, Fourbear faces a maximum five years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release. Fourbear was released pending further proceedings. The FBI investigated the case. PACER case reference. 21-32.

Joseph Young Lodgepole, 41, of Box Elder, on charges of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. If convicted of the most serious crime, Lodgepole faces a mandatory minimum five years to 40 years in prison, a $5 million fine and four years of supervised release. Lodgepole was released pending further proceedings. The FBI and Rocky Boy’s Police Department investigated the case. PACER case reference. 21-34.

Brandon Wayne Glover, 38, of Havre, on charges of possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, distribution of meth, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and felon in possession of a firearm. If convicted of the most serious crime, Glover faces a mandatory minimum 10 years to life in prison a $10 million fine and at least five years of supervised release on the drug crimes and a mandatory consecutive five years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release on the charge of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. Glover was detained pending further proceedings. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Drug Enforcement Administration, Havre Police Department and Tri-Agency Task Force investigated the case. PACER case reference. 21-33.

The progress of cases may be monitored through the U.S. District Court Calendar and the PACER system. To establish a PACER account, which provides electronic access to review documents filed in a case, please visit http://www.pacer.gov/register.html. To access the District Court’s calendar, please visit https://ecf.mtd.uscourts.gov/cgi-bin/PublicCalendar.pl.

