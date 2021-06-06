El Paso mom killed her baby and buried her in backyard, Sheriff’s Office says

EL PASO, TX – On January 23, 2021, at approximately 1:23 PM, the Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a 911 call regarding an unresponsive newborn. The reporting party stated the newborn was lying partially buried in her yard. Deputies and medical personnel arrived on scene and confirmed the newborn infant was deceased. Over this long investigation and through the diligence and tenacity of our Major Crimes Unit on June 3, 2021, an arrest warrant was secured for the baby’s mother, Amy Grace Carr on the charges of First Degree Murder and Tampering with a Deceased Human Body, with the possibility of additional charges forthcoming.



