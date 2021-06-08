Woman found dead on Barnegat Branch Trail identified as 41-year-od Megan Campana

OCEAN TOWNSHIP, NJ – The body of a woman found dead on the Barnegat Branch Trail has been identified. This week, the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office said the death is suspicious and will continue investigating. Campana’s last known address was in Seaside Heights.

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer has announced that the body of the unresponsive female located in a wooded area of the Barnegat Branch Trail near Country Line Road in Waretown on June 4, 2021, has been positively identified as Megan Campana, 41, whose last known address was in Seaside Heights.

On June 5, 2021, a post-mortem examination performed by the Ocean County Medical Examiner’s Office positively identified the body as that of Ms. Campana. The cause and manner of death are pending toxicology results.

Anyone in possession of information concerning this investigation is urged to contact Detective Denis Mitchell of the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-929-2027, or Detective Jeremy Samuel of the Ocean Township Police Department at 609-693-4007.



