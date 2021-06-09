Martinsburg man facing child pornography charges

MARTINSBURG, WEST VIRGINIA – Brandon Cody Sabol, of Martinsburg, West Virginia, was indicted by a federal Grand Jury in May 2021 on child pornography charges, Acting United States Attorney Randolph J. Bernard announced.

Sabol, 32, was indicted on one count of “Distribution of Child Pornography” and one count of “Possession of Child Pornography.” Sabol is accused of distributing child pornography in May 2020 in Berkeley County. He is also accused of having an image of child pornography containing a child under the age of 12 in October 2020 in Berkeley County.

Sabol faces at least five years and up to 20 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000 for the distribution charge. He faces up to 20 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000 for the possession charge. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kimberley L. Crockett is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. The West Virginia State Police investigated.



