NFL-backed Scientist Using AI to Discover Future Superstars

NEW YORK – A groundbreaking AI platform that can analyze how athletes move, measure their performance, and even flag injury risks—all from a smartphone video—has officially launched with backing from the NFL.

Curv AI unveiled its “AI Sport Scientist” on Wednesday, calling it the first digital athletic co-pilot powered by both large language models and advanced computer vision. Unlike traditional AI tools, Curv’s system doesn’t just generate responses — it sees and evaluates athletic performance in real time, providing data-driven insights to athletes, coaches, and scouts.

Using just a mobile video, the AI can assess an athlete’s explosiveness, body symmetry, movement efficiency, and potential injury risk. The data feeds directly into global leaderboards, accessible from anywhere, offering young athletes unprecedented visibility and ranking on a competitive scale.

The technology is already being adopted by elite-level events, including the Military Appreciation Bowl Week, one of the top high school football showcases in the U.S., where Curv’s AI is being used to help select All-American athletes.

The company also announced emerging partnerships with major youth sports organizations globally.

Curv AI’s sport scientist goes beyond movement analysis. It generates fully personalized training protocols — covering strength, recovery, nutrition, and mental conditioning — and can integrate health metrics such as heart rate and sleep data to optimize overall performance.

The innovation traces back to 2019, when Curv received early funding from the NFL during Super Bowl LIII’s “First and Future” pitch competition. Since then, the company has focused on developing its proprietary computer vision technology to bring AI-driven athletic analysis to the mainstream.

“Any athlete, anywhere in the world, now has access not only to elite-level performance protocols but also to unprecedented visibility and opportunity,” said Curv CEO Shea Balish.

The AI Sport Scientist is currently available for use across mobile platforms, giving athletes, regardless of location or resources, direct access to elite training and recognition.

――――――――――――――――――――――――――――――――――――――――

Key Points

Curv AI launches first AI sport scientist, backed by NFL funding

System uses computer vision and LLMs to evaluate athletes’ biomechanics from video

Tool is already being used to select All-American athletes and support youth sports worldwide