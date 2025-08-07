$50K Powerball ticket sold at Brooklyn gas station

Brooklyn, NY – A third-prize-winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Brooklyn for the August 6 drawing, according to the New York Lottery.

The winning ticket was purchased at Flat Gas & Mart, located at 7702 Flatlands Avenue. The ticket matched four of the five white balls and the red Power Ball, securing the $50,000 prize.

Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. The winning numbers are drawn from a field of 1 to 69 for the white balls and 1 to 26 for the red Power Ball.

This Brooklyn win adds to a growing list of recent Powerball prizes across New York as the jackpot continues to climb.

The New York Lottery contributed $3.6 billion to public schools across the state during the 2024–2025 fiscal year, continuing its position as North America’s most profitable lottery.

Help is available for New Yorkers dealing with gambling addiction. Visit nyproblemgamblinghelp.org, call 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369), or text HOPENY (467369).

