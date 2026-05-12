Disastrous Ohio camping trip ends with shocking $50,000 lottery win

Camping nightmare turns into $50K lottery jackpot after blown tires and dental disaster

ELYRIA, OH — What started as a miserable camping trip filled with breakdowns and expensive setbacks suddenly flipped into a life-changing weekend after an Ohio man scratched his way to a $50,000 lottery prize.

Brian, of Elyria, said the trouble started before he even hit the road.

The longtime camper lost a dental crown and had to make an unexpected trip to the dentist before leaving for the getaway.

Then things got even worse.

While driving to the campsite, one of his camper tires blew out.

The next day, hoping for a little distraction, Brian began scratching several lottery tickets he had purchased for the trip — a tradition he said he enjoys while camping.

That’s when everything changed.

While playing a $10 Set for Life scratch-off ticket, Brian first thought he had won $10,000.

But as he continued scratching, the prize kept growing.

Shaking with excitement, he scanned the ticket and discovered he had actually won $50,000.

Ohio Lottery officials said the winning ticket was purchased at Dales Market & Deli on Cleveland Street in Elyria.

After mandatory federal and state taxes, Brian will take home $36,625.

The rollercoaster weekend still had one final twist waiting.

On the drive home, another camper tire blew out.

Despite the chaos, Brian said the win came at the perfect time. He plans to replace the damaged tires, make upgrades to the camper, pay bills and add to his savings.

The $10 Set for Life scratch-off offers a top prize of $10,000 a month for 20 years. Ohio Lottery officials said one top prize remains unclaimed.

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Key Points

• Elyria camper won $50,000 after disastrous weekend trip

• Lottery player suffered blown tires and dental emergency before win

• Winning scratch-off ticket purchased at Dales Market & Deli