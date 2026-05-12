Sheetz customer strikes massive $300k pennsylvania lottery jackpot

Lucky ticket sold at Sheetz in Cambria County lands massive $300K jackpot

PATTON, PA — A Pennsylvania Lottery player is suddenly more than $300K richer after a winning Fast Play ticket was sold at a Sheetz store in Cambria County.

Lottery officials announced that a Win Pigs Fly Fast Play ticket worth $300,454 was sold Tuesday at the Sheetz located at 309 Magee Avenue in Patton Borough.

The winning ticket captured the game’s progressive top prize, which starts at $150K and grows until a jackpot-winning ticket is sold.

The Sheetz store that sold the ticket will receive a $500 bonus from the Pennsylvania Lottery.

Win Pigs Fly is a $10 Fast Play game that functions similarly to scratch-off tickets but prints on demand directly from lottery terminals or self-service vending machines.

Players can check tickets instantly by reviewing the printed results or scanning tickets through the Pennsylvania Lottery app or at retailers.

Lottery officials reminded players holding top-prize-winning Fast Play tickets to sign the back of the ticket immediately and contact the lottery to begin the claims process.

Prizes over $5,000 are subject to state and federal withholding taxes.

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Key Points

• Winning Pennsylvania Lottery Fast Play ticket worth $300K sold in Cambria County

• Jackpot ticket purchased at Sheetz in Patton Borough

• Win Pigs Fly game progressive jackpot started at $150K