Queens player grabs major powerball prize after monday drawing

Lucky Powerball ticket sold in Elmhurst lands $50K prize
ELMHURST, NY — A Powerball ticket sold in Queens is worth $50,000 after matching enough numbers in Monday night’s drawing to secure a major prize, New York Lottery officials announced.
The third-prize-winning ticket for the May 11 Powerball drawing was sold at Rubex Drugs Inc., located at 81-19 41st Avenue in Elmhurst.
Lottery officials said the ticket matched four white ball numbers plus the Powerball to win the $50K prize.
Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.
The game’s white ball numbers are selected from a pool of one to 69, while the red Powerball is drawn separately from a field of one to 26.
The New York Lottery remains the largest and most profitable lottery in North America, contributing billions annually to support public schools across the state.
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Key Points
• $50K Powerball ticket sold in Elmhurst for May 11 drawing
• Winning ticket purchased at Rubex Drugs on 41st Avenue
• Prize matched four numbers plus the Powerball