Queens player grabs major powerball prize after monday drawing

Woman counting US dollars. Pile of cash money background. Female person counts hundreds usd winning the lottery, proceeds from bargain. New banknotes in hands.

Lucky Powerball ticket sold in Elmhurst lands $50K prize

ELMHURST, NY — A Powerball ticket sold in Queens is worth $50,000 after matching enough numbers in Monday night’s drawing to secure a major prize, New York Lottery officials announced.

The third-prize-winning ticket for the May 11 Powerball drawing was sold at Rubex Drugs Inc., located at 81-19 41st Avenue in Elmhurst.

Lottery officials said the ticket matched four white ball numbers plus the Powerball to win the $50K prize.

Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.

The game’s white ball numbers are selected from a pool of one to 69, while the red Powerball is drawn separately from a field of one to 26.

The New York Lottery remains the largest and most profitable lottery in North America, contributing billions annually to support public schools across the state.

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Key Points

• $50K Powerball ticket sold in Elmhurst for May 11 drawing

• Winning ticket purchased at Rubex Drugs on 41st Avenue

• Prize matched four numbers plus the Powerball