Blood covered husband charged after woman found stabbed inside burning new jersey home

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Woman found fatally stabbed inside burning Gloucester Township home as husband charged with murder

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ — A South Jersey man is accused of fatally stabbing his wife inside a burning home before police encountered him covered in blood and holding a knife during a chaotic overnight emergency response, prosecutors said.

Gloucester Township police officers rushed to a residence on the 100 block of Freedom Way around 2:25 a.m. April 28 after receiving reports of a stabbing.

When officers entered the home, authorities said they encountered 50-year-old Jerome Morris allegedly armed with a knife and covered in blood.

Police took Morris into custody at the scene.

As officers moved through the residence, they discovered 51-year-old Monica Morris suffering from stab wounds inside a third-floor bedroom where heavy smoke and fire conditions had already filled the home.

Multiple fire departments responded as firefighters battled flames and worked to remove the victim from the burning residence.

Monica Morris was pronounced dead at the scene shortly before 3 a.m.

Two other adults inside the home managed to escape without injury, officials said.

Three Gloucester Township police officers suffered minor injuries while operating inside the smoke-filled residence. Two were treated at the scene while another officer was transported to a local hospital before later being released.

Camden County prosecutors charged Jerome Morris with first-degree murder and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

Authorities said Morris was initially transported to a hospital before being remanded to the Camden County Correctional Facility pending a detention hearing.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Camden County Fire Marshal’s Office, and prosecutors said additional charges tied to the blaze could be filed later.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit or Gloucester Township Police.

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Key Points

• Gloucester Township man charged with murder after fatal stabbing

• Victim discovered inside burning home with heavy smoke conditions

• Police found suspect allegedly covered in blood and holding knife