Missing 13 year old girl disappears from silver spring neighborhood

13 year old girl vanishes from Silver Spring neighborhood as police ask public for help
SILVER SPRING, MD — Montgomery County police are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl who disappeared from a Silver Spring neighborhood late Monday night.
Authorities identified the missing teen as Arielle McCray.
Police said Arielle was last seen around 10:30 p.m. Monday in the 11400 block of December Drive in Silver Spring.
Investigators described her as 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing approximately 135 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair currently styled in cornrows.
When she disappeared, Arielle was reportedly wearing a black shirt with an unknown graphic design, black shorts and black-and-blue Jordan sneakers.
Montgomery County Police are asking anyone with information regarding Arielle’s whereabouts to contact the department’s non-emergency line at 301-279-8000.
Authorities have not released additional details surrounding the circumstances of her disappearance.
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
Key Points
• Montgomery County police searching for missing 13-year-old girl
• Arielle McCray last seen Monday night in Silver Spring
• Public urged to contact police with information immediately