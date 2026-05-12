Missing 13 year old girl disappears from Silver Spring neighborhood

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Missing 13 year old girl disappears from silver spring neighborhood

13 year old girl vanishes from Silver Spring neighborhood as police ask public for help

SILVER SPRING, MD — Montgomery County police are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl who disappeared from a Silver Spring neighborhood late Monday night.

Authorities identified the missing teen as Arielle McCray.

Police said Arielle was last seen around 10:30 p.m. Monday in the 11400 block of December Drive in Silver Spring.

Investigators described her as 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing approximately 135 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair currently styled in cornrows.

When she disappeared, Arielle was reportedly wearing a black shirt with an unknown graphic design, black shorts and black-and-blue Jordan sneakers.

Montgomery County Police are asking anyone with information regarding Arielle’s whereabouts to contact the department’s non-emergency line at 301-279-8000.

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Authorities have not released additional details surrounding the circumstances of her disappearance.

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Key Points

• Montgomery County police searching for missing 13-year-old girl
• Arielle McCray last seen Monday night in Silver Spring
• Public urged to contact police with information immediately