Asbury Ale House to Open New Restaurant in Howell Township, Here’s Where

Howell, NJ – It happened quietly in April when Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar closed its doors on Route 9 after four years in business — now, Asbury Ale House is stepping in to take over the vacant space.

The new location, set to open in late fall at 5169 Route 9, will be the second outpost for the Asbury Ale House brand, which first launched in 2015 inside the historic Steinbach building in Asbury Park. The announcement was made this week through social media, where the bar and restaurant said it looks forward to serving Monmouth County with what it calls a local spot “to become family in.”

The Howell space had previously been Arooga’s only location in Monmouth County. Its closure was not publicly announced, but the restaurant was removed from Arooga’s official website earlier this year. Arooga’s continues to operate in East Brunswick, about 30 miles north on Route 18.

Asbury Ale House to Open New Restaurant in Howell Township Heres Where

Asbury Ale House has built a following for its expansive menu, energetic sports bar vibe, and central location in Asbury Park’s downtown. The Howell expansion aims to bring that same experience further inland with the same branding, menu, and event offerings.

Construction and renovation are underway at the Route 9 site, and the opening is projected for late fall, though no specific date has been confirmed.

—

Key Points

Asbury Ale House is opening a second location in Howell at the former Arooga’s site on Route 9

Arooga’s closed in April and was removed from the company’s website

The new bar and restaurant is expected to open in late fall