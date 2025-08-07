Dove and goose hunting season countdown begins across Pennsylvania

Harrisburg, PA – With less than a month to go before dove and early goose seasons open, the Pennsylvania Game Commission is reminding hunters to get their licenses, stamps, and permits in order ahead of the migratory bird hunting kickoff.

According to a statement released Thursday, all hunters — including mentored youth — must carry a valid migratory game bird license. Hunters aged 16 and older pursuing waterfowl are also required to have a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Federal Duck Stamp, which can be obtained online at huntfish.pa.gov. The digital E-Stamp version is accepted in place of the physical stamp, though if carrying the actual stamp, it must be signed across the face.

Those planning to participate in the light goose conservation season will also need to secure a separate conservation season permit, commonly referred to as the snow goose permit.

The Game Commission reminded hunters that migratory bird hunting remains prohibited on Sundays for the 2025 seasons. However, the board has confirmed that Sunday hunting for these species will be considered in 2026.

Full season details, bag limits, and other regulations are available online through the agency’s website and comment section links.

