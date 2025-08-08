New Jersey is part of the pickleball craze as PickleRage expands to Garden State

Glen Burnie, MD – One of America’s fastest-growing indoor pickleball brands is serving up a wave of expansion as PickleRage adds new franchise locations, enters fresh markets, and deepens its community footprint heading into the final months of 2025.

The company kicked off the year with its Glen Burnie, Maryland grand opening, followed by new clubs in Mobile, Alabama, and a one-year milestone for its West Bloomfield, Michigan location. By the end of the year, at least five more clubs are set to open in Centerville, Ohio; Portage, Michigan; New Rochelle, New York; Union County, New Jersey; and a corporate-owned facility in North Charleston, South Carolina.

Seventeen new franchise agreements signed in the past six months will extend PickleRage into states including North Carolina, Florida, Texas, Indiana, New Hampshire, Nevada, and additional regions of Michigan, Maryland, and New Jersey. By year’s end, the brand expects to operate in 13 states.

Alongside expansion, PickleRage has focused on building local partnerships. The Mobile, Alabama club hosted the LOV Pickleball Tournament to raise funds for free summer camps for underserved youth. Glen Burnie’s Battle of the Badges brought police and firefighters together for competition and fundraising. In Michigan, West Bloomfield partnered with local schools, summer programs, and Boys & Girls Clubs to promote youth pickleball. And in Jacksonville, Florida, the Avenues Walk club began hosting Special Olympics North Florida practices in July.

“Our growth is about more than just opening new doors,” said COO David Smith. “It’s about connecting people, building communities, and bringing the PickleRage experience to players everywhere.”

Key Points

PickleRage to open at least five more clubs before year-end, expanding to 13 states

Seventeen new franchise agreements signed in six months

Community events raise funds, promote youth programs, and support local organizations