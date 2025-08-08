Paranormal Investigator Drops Dead While Carrying Cursed Doll

GETTYSBURG, PA – Dan Rivera, the lead investigator for the New England Society for Psychic Research and one of the few people authorized to handle the infamous Annabelle doll, died unexpectedly over the weekend while on tour with the alleged haunted artifact. He was 54.

Rivera was in Gettysburg for the sold-out “Devils on the Run Tour,” which included a stop at the historic Soldiers National Orphanage. First responders were called to a local hotel for a CPR-in-progress emergency, but the cause of death has not been released.

A U.S. Army veteran, Rivera began his paranormal career after attending lectures by renowned investigator Lorraine Warren, eventually working alongside her in her final years. In 2011, he was named lead investigator of the NESPR, the group founded by Warren and her late husband, Ed.

Rivera’s cause of death has been declared as “natural causes” and investigators found no evidence of foul play.

Comedian Matt Rife has since claimed he has purchased the cursed doll from the Occult Museum.

The Annabelle doll — a Raggedy Ann toy linked to supernatural lore and popularized by “The Conjuring” films — was part of the Gettysburg stop. Rivera told attendees he had constructed a protective case for the doll, featuring three crosses and wood stain mixed with holy water.

The museum that once housed Annabelle closed in 2019, but the doll and other items from the Warrens’ collection have continued touring nationwide. Annabelle’s next scheduled public appearance was set for September in Maine.

Key Points

Dan Rivera, lead Annabelle doll handler and NESPR investigator, died at 54 during a paranormal tour in Gettysburg.

Rivera worked closely with Lorraine Warren and took measures to “protect” audiences from the doll.