These are the five best pizzas at the Jersey Shore if you enjoy good quality pizza

When you think Jersey Shore, pizza isn’t necessarily the first thing that comes to mind. $5 doughy, oversized, underflavored, crispless boardwalk pizza is definitely not how most people remember fondly about their trip to the shore.

But if you look beyond the boardwalk and beyond the tourist traps, you don’t have to go far to get great pizza at the Jersey Shore.

From thin-crust classics to innovative pies, the Shore’s pizza scene is a culinary treasure.

Here’s a rundown of the five best pizza spots that locals and visitors alike can’t stop raving about, based on their quality, flavor, and Jersey charm.

Vic’s – Bradley Beach

A Jersey Shore institution since 1947, Vic’s in Bradley Beach is the gold standard for thin-crust pizza. Their signature tomato pie, with its vibrant sauce, crispy crust, and just the right amount of cheese, is a masterclass in simplicity.

The retro vibe of the dining room, paired with the aroma of fresh-baked pies, makes Vic’s a must-visit. Locals swear by the classic plain pie, but the sausage and mushroom combo is a crowd-pleaser, too. Open daily, Vic’s is a timeless staple for pizza purists.

Pizzeria Lucci – Point Pleasant

Tucked away in Point Pleasant, Pizzeria Lucci has quickly become a favorite for its artisanal approach. Their wood-fired pizzas boast a perfectly charred, but decadent crust and high-quality ingredients.

The Margherita, with its fresh basil and creamy mozzarella, is a standout, while their white pie with caramelized onions and ricotta offers a decadent twist. Getting in could be hard, but it’s worth the wait. They also have great salads to get the meal started.

Bonus: Their Italian bread is to die for, take a loaf home with you!

Denino’s South – Brick

A spin-off of the legendary Staten Island pizzeria, Denino’s South in Brick brings New York-style pizza with a Jersey Shore flair. Their thin, crispy crust holds up under generous toppings, with the M.O.R. pie (meatballs, onions, and ricotta) stealing the show.

The sauce strikes a perfect balance of sweet and tangy, making every bite memorable. Denino’s casual, bustling vibe and consistent quality make it a go-to for families and pizza enthusiasts. Open daily, with takeout and delivery options.

Pacidough – South Toms River

Pacidough in South Toms River is a hidden gem known for its creative takes on classic pies.

Their dough, made fresh daily, has a unique, airy texture that pairs beautifully with bold toppings. The “Jersey Shore Special,” loaded with clams, garlic, and parsley, pays homage to the region’s seafood heritage, while their buffalo chicken pie packs a flavorful punch.

Pacidough’s modern, welcoming space and commitment to fresh ingredients make it a standout. Open for lunch and dinner, with gluten-free options available.

Nino’s Coal Fired Pizza – Brick

For those craving a smoky, charred flavor, Nino’s Coal Fired Pizza in Brick delivers. Their coal-fired oven produces pies with a distinct, crispy edge and rich, complex flavors.

The classic Margherita is a favorite, but the “Coal Fired Clam Pie” with fresh clams, garlic, and pecorino romano is a local legend.

Nino’s sleek, upscale atmosphere and craft beer selection elevate the experience. Open daily, it’s perfect for a night out or a quick slice on the go.Whether you’re a thin-crust devotee or a fan of bold, creative toppings, these five Jersey Shore pizzerias offer something for every palate.

From Vic’s timeless tomato pie to Nino’s smoky coal-fired creations, these spots prove the Shore is a pizza paradise. Grab a slice, hit the boardwalk, and savor the taste of summer.