FAA plans years-long Newark Airport flight reductions as staffing crisis drags on

Newark, NJ – Travelers at Newark Liberty International Airport could face scaled-back flight schedules for another year as the Federal Aviation Administration moves to extend cuts through October 2026.

The proposal, announced Friday, is the latest step in the FAA’s effort to reduce congestion and improve safety at one of the nation’s busiest hubs while grappling with a shortage of air traffic controllers and aging equipment. The agency says keeping the current limits will help “alleviate flight delays” and make travel smoother in and out of Newark.

The cuts were first ordered in May after repeated delays and cancellations at the United Airlines hub fueled passenger frustration and renewed concern about the strained U.S. air traffic control system. That decision followed two communications outages for Newark controllers in April and May, raising questions about reliability.

Part of the FAA’s strategy has involved shifting Newark’s air traffic oversight from the crowded New York Terminal Radar Approach Control (N90) facility to Philadelphia. Seventeen controllers were moved in July 2024, a change the FAA said was needed because of “persistent low staffing levels and low training success rates” at N90.

The Transportation Department’s Office of Inspector General is now reviewing that relocation decision, which the FAA argues was necessary to keep the busy New York City–area airspace moving safely.

Key Points

FAA wants Newark flight reductions to continue until October 2026 to combat congestion and staffing shortages

Oversight of Newark airspace was shifted from New York TRACON to Philadelphia after staffing and outage issues

DOT Inspector General is reviewing the FAA’s decision to relocate 17 air traffic controllers