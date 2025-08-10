NASA research jet sparks online buzz with unusual flight pattern over New Jersey and New York City

by Breaking Local News Report

Trenton, NJ – A low-flying NASA Gulfstream III research aircraft drew attention and speculation Saturday after executing a series of symmetrical east-west passes across New Jersey skies.

The twin-engine jet, designated NASA 520 and operated out of NASA’s Langley Research Center, was conducting methane mapping flights as part of the APMAC CONUS program, which aims to create high-resolution, regional-scale datasets of methane emissions.

The plane’s repetitive flight tracks, visible on public flight radar websites, fueled social media chatter from curious residents.

NASA says the mission uses specialized instruments — including MethaneAIR and HALO — to measure methane concentrations in targeted areas. The aircraft’s nadir portals allow scientists to collect atmospheric data over large swaths of land, including parts of the Appalachian Basin and the Washington, D.C./Baltimore urban region.

Related News:  Traffic Stop Leads to Firearm Arrest in Dorchester

The symmetrical grid flights over New Jersey were part of a survey designed to repeatedly scan the same region over a two-day period, enabling researchers to tightly measure methane emission patterns and validate climate models.

Speculation on the ground and social media went from curious to bizarre, with many thinking the flight was ‘cloud seeding’ the atmosphere to produce rain.

However, the longrunning research is part of NASA’s overall climate impact projects.

––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

Key Points

  • NASA Gulfstream III research jet drew attention with grid-like flight pattern over New Jersey
  • The mission is part of a methane mapping program to validate atmospheric emission models
  • Specialized sensors on board repeatedly scan the same area over two days for high-resolution data
Related News:  Alleged drug dealer charged with rape, solicitation of minor

A science mission to track methane turned into an internet mystery when a NASA jet’s looping grid over New Jersey caught the public eye.

author avatar
Breaking Local News Report
Shore News Network is the Jersey Shore's #1 Independently Local News Source. Multiple sources and writers contributed to this report.
See Full Bio

Shore News Network is the Jersey Shore's #1 Independently Local News Source. Multiple sources and writers contributed to this report.

You may also like

New Jersey Democrats Block Bill to Halt Taxes...

Pumpkin spice season arrives early at Krispy Kreme...

Once popular New Jersey breakfast brand Denny’s selling...

Lockheed Martin investors urged to step forward in...

GeneDx stock tumbles after Medicaid fraud accusations

Akron police seek help identifying person of interest...

You can't access this website

Shore News Network provides free news to users. No paywalls. No subscriptions. Please support us by disabling ad blocker or using a different browser and trying again.