NextGen Acela high-speed trains to launch Aug. 28 on Northeast Corridor

Washington, DC – Amtrak will debut its long-awaited NextGen Acela service on August 28, ushering in a new era of high-speed rail between Boston, New York City, and Washington, D.C. The first five of 28 planned trainsets will begin carrying passengers next month, with the full fleet entering service by 2027.

The new Acela trains will offer 27% more seating capacity per departure, expanded weekday and weekend schedules, and upgraded passenger amenities. Travelers can expect free high-speed 5G-enabled Wi-Fi, individual power outlets, reading lights, and an updated interior design.

Amtrak President Roger Harris called the launch “an evolution of travel” and a milestone in American train service. Booking for the NextGen Acela will be available through Amtrak’s app, website, and station kiosks, with the legacy Acela trains operating alongside the new fleet during the transition.

Built by Alstom in Hornell, NY, the trainsets were assembled with components from more than 180 U.S. suppliers across 29 states, supporting an estimated 15,000 jobs. The rollout is part of Amtrak’s broader modernization effort, which also includes new Amtrak Airo trains, upgraded long-distance locomotives, and refreshed interiors for existing cars.

Key Points

Key Points

NextGen Acela begins passenger service August 28 between Boston, New York, and Washington

New trains offer more seats, faster Wi-Fi, and enhanced amenities

Entire 28-train fleet to be in service by 2027 as part of Amtrak’s modernization plan