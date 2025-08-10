Princess Cruises updates Premier and Plus packages with added dining and shore excursion perks

Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Princess Cruises is enhancing its popular Premier and Plus packages for 2026 sailings, adding more dining options and new shore excursion credits while adjusting pricing to reflect the added benefits. The updated packages go on sale July 22.

The Premier Package will now include a shore excursion credit based on voyage length — $100 for trips of 6–9 days, $200 for 10–20 days, and $300 for sailings of 21 days or more. It continues to offer unlimited beverages, unlimited casual and specialty dining, four-device Wi-Fi, waived OceanNow® and room service delivery fees, unlimited professional digital photos, reserved theater seating, and daily crew appreciation.

The Plus Package will now feature four casual dining meals per voyage, up from two, while retaining its beverage package, single-device Wi-Fi, waived delivery fees, and daily crew appreciation.

Pre-cruise pricing for the Premier Package will be $100 per person per day ($105 on Sphere class ships Sun Princess and Star Princess), up from $90, while the Plus Package will be $65 per person per day ($70 on Sphere class ships), up from $60. Princess says the packages still offer 50–70% savings compared to buying items individually.

Some lower-usage perks, including premium desserts, juice bar access, Medallion shipping, fitness classes, and Princess prizes, will be removed to make way for the new benefits.

––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

Key Points

  • Premier Package gains shore excursion credits up to $300 depending on voyage length
  • Plus Package increases casual dining meals from two to four per voyage
  • Pricing rises slightly but retains significant savings over à la carte purchases

Princess Cruises is reshaping its Premier and Plus packages to focus on the benefits guests request most — more dining, more experiences, and more flexibility.

