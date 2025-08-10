Pumpkin spice season arrives early at Krispy Kreme in Brick Township

BRICK TOWNSHIP, NJ – Pumpkin spice fans in Brick Township won’t have to wait until fall to get their fix — Krispy Kreme is bringing back its Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed doughnut for one week only starting Monday, Aug. 11.

The seasonal favorite, which pairs the chain’s signature melt-in-your-mouth glaze with pumpkin spice flavor, will be available through Aug. 17. Last year, the limited release lasted just three days.

Along with the Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed, Krispy Kreme will roll out three other fall treats on Aug. 11 that will remain on the menu throughout the season: the Original Glazed Pumpkin Spice Cake Doughnut, the Pumpkin Spice Latte, and Pumpkin Spice Coffee.

The lineup will be sold individually or by the dozen in shops, and available for pickup or delivery via the Krispy Kreme app and website. Select grocery stores will also stock six-packs of the Pumpkin Spice Cake Doughnuts.

Key Points

Krispy Kreme’s Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed doughnut returns Aug. 11–17 in Brick Township

Additional pumpkin spice treats will stay on the menu through the fall

Items available in-shop, online, and at select grocery retailers

Pumpkin spice season kicks off early in Brick Township as Krispy Kreme’s fall favorite returns for a limited run.