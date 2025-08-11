Illegal Alien Who Killed New Jersey Mother and Daughter Back in Ocean Count y Jail After Being Released on Home Detention

Toms River, NJ – On Thursday morning, a man accused of killing a New Jersey mother and her 11-year-old daughter in a late-night crash was brought back to the Ocean County Jail to face upgraded charges after a brief stay in federal immigration custody.

Raul Luna-Perez, 43, of Red Bank, was taken from the ICE detention facility in Elizabeth and returned to county custody, where prosecutors say he now faces two counts of aggravated manslaughter and two counts of strict liability vehicular homicide. He had initially been charged with vehicular homicide and assault by auto following the July 26 crash in Lakewood.

Federal officials detained Lunaperez after he was freed by a New Jersey judge with home confinement.

“Luna-Perez was initially charged with two counts of Vehicular Homicide and Assault by Auto on July 27, 2025; he was transported to the Ocean County Jail but subsequently released by the Court on strict home detention as a consequence of New Jersey Bail Reform. Luna-Perez was thereafter transferred to federal custody by way of an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detainer,” the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office reported.

Investigators say Luna-Perez was driving a Dodge Durango eastbound on Cross Street around 11:20 p.m. when he crossed the double yellow line, passed four cars, and slammed head-on into a Nissan Sentra driven by 42-year-old Maria Pleitez. Pleitez died at the scene, while her 11-year-old front-seat passenger was pronounced dead shortly after at a Lakewood hospital. Another 11-year-old in the backseat survived with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say Luna-Perez appeared impaired at the scene. A court-ordered blood test at Jersey Shore University Medical Center later showed a blood alcohol concentration of at least .19, nearly three times the legal limit.

After his initial arrest, Luna-Perez was released under New Jersey’s bail reform rules to strict home detention, but was quickly transferred to federal custody under an ICE detainer. Prosecutors say his BAC results, combined with evidence that he was traveling about 60 mph, prompted the upgraded charges.

Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said his office will seek to detain Luna-Perez without bail pending trial.

