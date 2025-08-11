Lorenzo Eduardo Velazquez Romero arrested for assault in Ocean County

by Breaking Local News Report

Ocean County authorities announced the arrest of 5-foot-10, 150-pound Lorenzo Eduardo Velazquez Romero, who was booked into the county jail on August 10.

The married Hispanic man, described as having short black hair, brown eyes, and a medium complexion, faces a serious assault-related charge. Records list him as a high school graduate with no known aliases, and officials have confirmed he is awaiting a pre-trial detention hearing.

Velazquez Romero is accused of attempting to purposely or knowingly cause bodily injury to another person, a fourth-degree offense under New Jersey statute 2C:12-1A(1).

His immigration status and country of origin is unknown. No immigration detainers have been lodged at this time.

