Maryland man moons city officials during heated council meeting protest

FREDERICK, MD – A Frederick resident is making headlines after baring his backside to city officials during a council meeting, an act he claimed was a form of protest protected by state court precedent.



“This is my opinion of you communist bastards,” he said as he pulled his drawers down. “God Bless the U.S.A.”

The incident unfolded as Adam Harper addressed the council, voicing frustration over what he described as excessive difficulty in obtaining public records. After verbally criticizing the officials, he turned and mooned them while declaring “God bless the USA.”

Harper cited a 2006 Maryland court ruling that determined mooning could be considered expressive conduct rather than indecent exposure. The exchange quickly spread online, drawing both criticism and support from viewers.

Officials have not announced whether Harper will face any charges in connection with the display.

——

Key Points

Adam Harper mooned Frederick city council during public meeting in protest

He cited a 2006 Maryland ruling classifying mooning as expressive conduct

Incident sparked viral attention and mixed public reaction online