Maryland man moons city officials during heated council meeting protest

A frustrated Maryland man turned his back—literally—on city officials in a protest that’s gone viral.

by Breaking Local News Report

FREDERICK, MD – A Frederick resident is making headlines after baring his backside to city officials during a council meeting, an act he claimed was a form of protest protected by state court precedent.

“This is my opinion of you communist bastards,” he said as he pulled his drawers down. “God Bless the U.S.A.”

Creative form of protest
byu/theRemRemBooBear inmaryland

The incident unfolded as Adam Harper addressed the council, voicing frustration over what he described as excessive difficulty in obtaining public records. After verbally criticizing the officials, he turned and mooned them while declaring “God bless the USA.”

Harper cited a 2006 Maryland court ruling that determined mooning could be considered expressive conduct rather than indecent exposure. The exchange quickly spread online, drawing both criticism and support from viewers.

Related News:  Montgomery County Police Need Your Help Identifying Armed Robbery Suspects

Officials have not announced whether Harper will face any charges in connection with the display.

——
Key Points

  • Adam Harper mooned Frederick city council during public meeting in protest
  • He cited a 2006 Maryland ruling classifying mooning as expressive conduct
  • Incident sparked viral attention and mixed public reaction online
author avatar
Breaking Local News Report
Shore News Network is the Jersey Shore's #1 Independently Local News Source. Multiple sources and writers contributed to this report.
See Full Bio

Shore News Network is the Jersey Shore's #1 Independently Local News Source. Multiple sources and writers contributed to this report.

You may also like

Fatal Route 70 crash leaves one dead in...

Teen girl vanishes from Gaithersburg neighborhood

South Toms River driver hit with homicide and...

Second earthquake of August rattles New Jersey

Porch feast turns into bloodbath in Park Heights...

Masked teens flee after attempted robbery at Millersville...

You can't access this website

Shore News Network provides free news to users. No paywalls. No subscriptions. Please support us by disabling ad blocker or using a different browser and trying again.