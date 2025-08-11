New Jersey’s most popular NFL jerseys are neither the Giants or Jets

Trenton, NJ – On football fields across the country, loyalties run deep — but in New Jersey this season, something unusual is stirring. The colors fans are wearing, the numbers they’re repping, and the names they’re proudly sporting aren’t following the expected playbook.

The latest search data reveals a sharp shift in the Garden State’s game-day fashion. The most coveted jersey isn’t just popular — it’s dominating the field in ways that leave rivals far behind. Every click, every search, every fan deciding what to pull over their shoulders is adding to a tidal wave that no one saw coming.

Even more surprising, the usual hometown heroes aren’t anywhere near the top. In fact, the teams that share the state’s biggest stage have been pushed down the rankings, replaced by a rising force that’s captured New Jersey’s attention and refuses to let go.

It was clear from the search numbers this year that New Jersey football fans have a favorite, and his name is not on the 2025 roster for either New York football team.

His name is Saquon Barkley.

FlashPicks analyzed Google search data for NFL player jerseys across every U.S. state, and Barkley’s number 26 Philadelphia Eagles jersey came out on top in the Garden State with 56,700 searches so far this year.

The former New York Giants running back, now a key part of the Eagles offense, also holds the title for the most searched NFL jersey across the country. In New Jersey, Barkley’s dominance was followed by fellow Eagles Jalen Hurts and rookie cornerback Cooper DeJean, securing the second and third most-searched jerseys.

The study shows a stark contrast for New York’s teams. The most popular Giants player jersey belongs to wide receiver Malik Nabers, who ranked 15th in the state. The Jets fared even worse — their highest entry came in at 51st place. Interestingly, former Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers still placed sixth overall with 7,000 searches for his jersey despite no longer leading the team.

The data paints a clear picture: New Jersey’s NFL fans may share a border with New York, but their jersey preferences are leaning heavily toward Philadelphia’s green.

Key Points

Saquon Barkley’s Eagles jersey leads New Jersey searches with 56,700 so far this year.

Jalen Hurts and Cooper DeJean rank second and third, showing Eagles dominance in the state.

Giants and Jets players rank low, with their top jerseys in 15th and 51st place respectively.

New Jersey’s search history shows a deep shift in football loyalties toward Philadelphia.