Nineteen foreign nationals indicted for unlawful voting in North Carolina elections

A sweeping federal probe has led to indictments alleging unlawful voting by 19 foreign nationals in North Carolina’s 2016 elections.

by Breaking Local News Report
People lined up to vote

Wilmington, NC – Federal prosecutors have charged 19 foreign nationals and one U.S. citizen following an investigation into unlawful voting in the 2016 elections.

The indictments, returned by a federal grand jury in Wilmington, stem from a probe by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations and the newly formed Document and Benefit Fraud Task Force in the Eastern District of North Carolina.

Nine foreign nationals — from Mexico, the Dominican Republic, Nigeria, the Philippines, Panama, Grenada, Guyana, and Japan — were charged with falsely claiming U.S. citizenship to register to vote and unlawfully voting. If convicted, they face up to six years in prison, a $350,000 fine, and supervised release.

Another eight foreign nationals — from El Salvador, Mexico, Italy, Haiti, Korea, Germany, and Poland — were charged solely with voting by an alien, carrying a maximum penalty of one year in prison and a $100,000 fine.

In a separate case, Diana Patricia Franco-Rodriguez, 26, of Mexico, faces charges of fraud, misuse of visas, and unlawful voting, with potential penalties of up to 26 years in prison.

Additionally, Denslo Allen Paige, 66, a U.S. citizen, is charged with aiding and abetting one defendant in falsely claiming citizenship to register to vote, carrying a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

All defendants remain presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

―――――――――――――――――――――
Key Points

  • Nineteen foreign nationals charged in North Carolina with unlawful voting-related offenses
  • Charges include falsely claiming U.S. citizenship, fraud, and misuse of visas
  • One U.S. citizen charged with aiding and abetting in false voter registration
