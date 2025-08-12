ICE operation in Lakewood nets three repeat illegal Mexican border crossers

ICE agents in Lakewood arrested three men with repeated deportations, citing multiple illegal returns to the U.S.

by Breaking Local News Report

LAKEWOOD, NJ – Federal immigration agents took three Mexican nationals into custody on Sunday, alleging each had returned to the United States after multiple prior deportations.

The Aug. 10 arrests were confirmed by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokesperson, who said the men showed “blatant disregard for U.S. immigration laws by repeatedly reentering the United States.” ICE did not release details on where or when in Lakewood the arrests occurred or whether they happened at the same location.

Those arrested were identified as Efrain Zamorano-Camacho, deported twice before in 2013 after a marijuana possession arrest and again in 2018; Fernando Rodriguez, previously deported twice in 2011; and Miguel Angel Munguia-Arcos, who left the U.S. voluntarily three times following arrests for illegal border crossings in 2004 and twice in 2022.

All three men are in ICE custody and are being processed for removal under U.S. immigration law. ICE said the arrests are part of ongoing efforts to address violations in jurisdictions with sanctuary city policies.

―――――――――――――――――――――――――――――――――――――
Key Points

  • ICE arrested three Mexican nationals in Lakewood on Sunday for illegal re-entry into the U.S.
  • All three had multiple prior deportations or voluntary departures
  • The men remain in ICE custody and face removal proceedings
