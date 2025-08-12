Rivero-Aliendo brothers arrested in stabbing of moped rider in Baltimore in failed murder attempt

Two Baltimore brothers face attempted murder charges after a brutal moped-related stabbing in the Southeast District.

by Breaking Local News Report

BALTIMORE, MD – It happened on Saturday when two men knocked a 20-year-old rider from his moped in the 2500 block of Eastern Avenue before beating and stabbing him.

Investigators say 23-year-old Winston Rivero-Aliendo and 27-year-old Wilson Rivero-Aliendo, both of Baltimore, carried out the attack that left the victim with non-life-threatening injuries. The assault is believed to have been connected to a dispute over a stolen moped.

With assistance from the police helicopter Foxtrot, Southeast District patrol officers and the District Action Team tracked the suspects to the 3400 block of Pulaski Highway, arresting them shortly after the incident. A third man was taken into custody on unrelated charges at the scene.

Both brothers were transported to the Central Booking Intake Facility and charged with attempted first- and second-degree murder, along with multiple counts of assault.

The department did not reveal the brothers’ immigration status.

Key Points

  • Two brothers accused of knocking a man off his moped and stabbing him in Baltimore’s Southeast District
  • Victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital
  • Arrests made shortly after the incident with assistance from police helicopter Foxtrot
