CE arrests dozens of criminal aliens in nationwide sweep including convicted murderers and child sex offenders

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced a sweeping series of arrests this week involving criminal aliens across the country, many of whom have been convicted of violent crimes ranging from murder and rape to aggravated assault and sexual offenses against children.

From August 7 through August 11, ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) teams carried out targeted enforcement actions that resulted in the detention or removal of over two dozen noncitizens with serious criminal histories. Among those arrested were individuals convicted of murder, manslaughter, child rape, and assault — including multiple sex offenders and fugitives with final orders of removal.

Key arrests included:

Gabriel Figueroa-Gama , 69, of Mexico, arrested in St. Paul, Minnesota, and previously convicted of murder in Chicago .

, 69, of Mexico, arrested in St. Paul, Minnesota, and previously convicted of . Lorentino Martinez-Tejeda , 41, of Mexico, arrested in Chicago and convicted of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child in Illinois.

, 41, of Mexico, arrested in Chicago and convicted of in Illinois. Marcelino Torres-Herrera , 47, of Mexico, arrested in Harlingen, Texas, who has a 2009 final removal order and a criminal record including second-degree murder, assault, aggravated battery, and indecent exposure .

, 47, of Mexico, arrested in Harlingen, Texas, who has a and a criminal record including . Francisco Perez-Gonzalez , 24, of Guatemala, arrested in San Francisco, and convicted of sodomy by force in California.

, 24, of Guatemala, arrested in San Francisco, and convicted of in California. Angel Manuel Marquez-Guachichulca , 45, of Ecuador, arrested in Los Angeles, and convicted of rape in Dayton, Ohio.

, 45, of Ecuador, arrested in Los Angeles, and convicted of in Dayton, Ohio. Francisco Azono Benitez, 34, of Mexico, arrested in Newark, and convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a child in New Jersey.

Other arrestees included individuals convicted of attempted homicide, kidnapping, assault of minors, hit-and-run with fatalities, domestic violence, and DUI with multiple offenses.

ICE also reported the removal of Marvin Perez-Quiche, a 46-year-old Guatemalan convicted of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse in California, and several arrests of individuals previously ordered removed from the U.S. but still residing illegally.

“This week’s enforcement actions targeted individuals who have shown a blatant disregard for public safety,” ICE said in a statement. “Many of these individuals were arrested not only for immigration violations, but for violent felonies and sexual offenses that posed a direct threat to the communities in which they lived.”

All individuals arrested are either in ICE custody awaiting immigration proceedings or removal, or have already been deported from the U.S.

Key Points

ICE arrested or removed over two dozen criminal aliens across the U.S. between August 7–11

Arrestees include individuals convicted of murder, rape, assault, and crimes against children

Many had prior deportation orders or were fugitives with extensive criminal histories