Doctor suspended after feds say he traded opioid scripts for sex and defrauded Medicaid

Trenton, NJ – A Bergen County physician accused of running a high-volume pill mill and trading opioid prescriptions for sexual favors has had his medical license temporarily suspended by New Jersey’s State Board of Medical Examiners, officials announced Tuesday.

Ritesh Kalra, an internist who practiced in Fair Lawn, is facing federal charges that include illegally distributing opioids and defrauding Medicaid. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of New Jersey filed a five-count complaint against Kalra, alleging he issued over 31,000 oxycodone prescriptions from January 2019 to February 2025 — sometimes more than 50 in a single day.

According to federal authorities, Kalra wrote prescriptions for patients he had reason to believe were abusing or diverting the drugs and, in at least one case, continued prescribing to a patient who was incarcerated.

The criminal complaint also alleges that Kalra sexually exploited multiple patients by demanding sexual acts, including oral sex, in exchange for opioid prescriptions. Several former employees reported that female patients repeatedly complained of sexual misconduct, and one woman accused Kalra of sexually assaulting her during medical appointments.

On July 17, Kalra appeared in federal court in Newark and was released on home incarceration with a $100,000 unsecured bond. He was ordered to close his practice by July 31 and is prohibited from prescribing medications or practicing medicine while the case proceeds.

The temporary license suspension was formalized on August 6 in a consent order signed with the Board. Kalra also agreed to suspend his New Jersey Controlled Dangerous Substances (CDS) Registration.

Officials say Kalra’s conduct, if proven, represents a fundamental betrayal of medical ethics and public trust. Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin urged any past patients who believe they were mistreated by Kalra to come forward and file a complaint.

The investigation remains ongoing.

——

Key Points

Dr. Ritesh Kalra’s license has been suspended amid federal charges of illegal opioid prescribing and sexual exploitation

Kalra allegedly issued 31,000+ oxycodone prescriptions and demanded sex in exchange for pills

He is also charged with Medicaid fraud and is under home incarceration pending trial