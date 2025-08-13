Illegal alien charged with assault in Ocean County

Toms River, NJ – A 37-year-old male illegal alien was booked into the Ocean County Jail on Tuesday night following an arrest on a simple assault charge, with federal immigration authorities placing a detainer on him shortly after.

William Restrepo-Rincon was taken into custody and formally committed to the county facility on Tuesday, August 12, according to jail records. He is facing a single count of simple assault, classified as a disorderly persons offense under New Jersey criminal code 2C:12-1A.

In addition to the assault charge, a federal immigration detainer was issued under case number A062-840-028, with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) listed as the issuing agency. The detainer, entered by an agent identified as Giordano, means that if Restrepo-Rincon is released from local custody, he could be transferred directly into federal immigration custody for possible removal proceedings.

The simple assault charge typically involves intentionally or recklessly causing bodily injury or attempting to put another in fear of imminent harm. No details about the incident leading to the charge have been made public.