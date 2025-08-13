New Jersey Migrant Who Killed Mother in Child in DWI Crash Nearly Hit Red Bank Cop Head On Weeks Prior

Red Bank, NJ – An undocumented immigrant (illegal alien) accused of killing a mother and her 11-year-old daughter in a DWI crash was released by New Jersey judges three times in four months under the state’s bail reform system — even after a near head-on collision with a police cruiser.

Raul Luna-Perez is facing renewed scrutiny after prosecutors revealed that he had been arrested for driving under the influence on three separate occasions — in March, April, and July — and was released each time by superior court judges.

His most recent arrest came after a July 26 crash that killed 42-year-old Maria Pleitez and her daughter Dayanara in Ocean County.

Despite prosecutors’ request to detain him following the fatal crash, an Ocean County judge allowed Luna-Perez to walk free again.

At a July 31 hearing, Assistant County Prosecutor Gregory Lenzi told the court he was “shocked and appalled” at the repeated decisions to release Luna-Perez, calling the history of arrests a clear public safety threat.

Court records presented during the hearing detailed his escalating encounters with the law:

March 20 : Luna-Perez struck a vehicle trying to park. Police reported he failed roadside sobriety tests and registered a blood alcohol content of 0.186 — more than double the legal limit.

: Luna-Perez struck a vehicle trying to park. Police reported he failed roadside sobriety tests and registered a blood alcohol content of 0.186 — more than double the legal limit. April 17 : He nearly collided head-on with a marked Red Bank police car. Officers discovered several Modelo beer cans in his vehicle, and said he attempted to dump an open can by spilling it throughout his truck. His BAC was reportedly 0.16.

: He nearly collided head-on with a marked Red Bank police car. Officers discovered several Modelo beer cans in his vehicle, and said he attempted to dump an open can by spilling it throughout his truck. His BAC was reportedly 0.16. July 26: Luna-Perez was behind the wheel during a deadly crash that claimed the lives of Maria and Dayanara Pleitez. Prosecutors sought to keep him detained following the deaths, but he was again released.

All three incidents occurred within the span of four months.

Officials say Luna-Perez is in the country illegally. Immigration status was not a factor in the bail rulings, which followed guidelines under New Jersey’s criminal justice reform law aimed at reducing pretrial detention for non-violent offenses.

The July 26 crash has reignited debate over the state’s bail policies, particularly in cases involving repeat DUI offenders with serious outcomes.