New Jersey state trooper pleads guilty to trying to meet 14-year-old in undercover sting

FREEHOLD, NJ — A disgraced former New Jersey State Trooper admitted in court last week to trying to pay for sex with someone he believed was a 14-year-old girl, after arriving for the meeting in his police-issued vehicle in Freehold last summer.

Shane H. Dempsey, 32, pleaded guilty to second-degree attempted sexual assault and third-degree official misconduct during a hearing held before Monmouth County Superior Court Judge Henry P. Butehorn. His arrest followed a sting operation launched by the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office after an undercover detective posed as a teenage girl on the social media app Whisper.

While monitoring activity on the platform, the detective was contacted by Dempsey, who attempted to solicit explicit images and expressed interest in paying for a sexual act. Believing he was interacting with a 14-year-old female, Dempsey arranged to meet in Freehold and showed up in a New Jersey State Police vehicle assigned to him through his job.

He was arrested without incident upon arrival.

Judge Butehorn also issued a court order that permanently bars Dempsey from holding any public employment in New Jersey. He is no longer allowed to work in any capacity for the state or any of its municipalities.

Dempsey’s sentencing is scheduled for Friday, November 21. The Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office intends to recommend a seven-year prison term, including two years of parole ineligibility, mandatory sex offender registration under Megan’s Law, and lifetime supervision.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant Prosecutor Joseph Competello of the High Tech Bureau. Dempsey is represented by attorney Thomas Huth.

——

Key Points

Shane Dempsey pleaded guilty to attempted sexual assault and official misconduct after trying to meet a minor for sex

He was caught in a sting and arrested after arriving in a police vehicle for the meeting

Sentencing is sch