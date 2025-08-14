Clinton man wins $100K on scratch-off he nearly forgot

Upper Marlboro, MD – A Prince George’s County man nearly missed out on a $100,000 prize after forgetting about the lottery ticket he bought with his last $10 — a MONOPOLY™ X50 scratch-off that turned out to be a top-tier winner.

The Clinton resident purchased the lucky ticket at Marlboro Village Exxon, located at 5111 John Roger Boulevard in Upper Marlboro. He typically plays Pick 3 and Pick 4, but decided to grab a scratch-off with what he had left from his lottery budget. He selected the MONOPOLY ticket simply because it was the first one he saw.

After setting the ticket aside and forgetting about it for nearly two weeks, he eventually scratched it and revealed a match on number 54, corresponding to the $100,000 top prize. He claimed the win on Tuesday at Maryland Lottery headquarters in Baltimore.

The winner, who works as a driver for a ride-sharing company, chose not to make his name public. He said he plans to invest a portion of the winnings and use some to build a new fence for his home.

The retailer, Marlboro Village Exxon, will also benefit from the big win and is set to receive a $1,000 bonus from the Maryland Lottery for selling the ticket.

The MONOPOLY™ X50 game is part of a series of scratch-off tickets inspired by the classic board game and features multiple prize levels.

