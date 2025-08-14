Concerns Mount Over Ocean County Commissioner’s Health Amid Clerk Election Bid

TOMS RIVER, NJ – Ocean County Commissioner Jack Kelly’s reportedly declining health is sparking questions about the smooth operation of county government, potential succession plans, and the future of the Ocean County Clerk’s office as he campaigns for the clerk position in this year’s election.

Kelly, a longtime commissioner, has been facing health challenges that have become increasingly noticeable.

Sources indicate he has missed several meetings this year and has been working from a satellite office to manage his condition while continuing his duties.

These developments have raised alarms within the local Republican Party, particularly for Ocean County GOP Chairman George Gilmore, who is actively developing contingency plans in case Kelly’s health deteriorates to the point where he can no longer serve.

Gilmore is reportedly hoping Kelly can maintain his role at least until after the November election, where Kelly is expected to secure a win, followed by his swearing-in. However, a backup strategy is already in motion, orchestrated by Gilmore and his allies in county government. Two individuals have been selected to potentially step in as deputy clerks.

One has been confirmed by a reliable source as former New Jersey Assemblyman John Catalano of Brick, a trustworthy figure in Gilmore’s network known for his willingness to support party initiatives. The identity of the female candidate remains unconfirmed at this time.

Rumors circulating among party insiders suggest Gilmore is maneuvering to keep the clerk’s office firmly under his influence by installing loyal deputies.

This could ensure continuity if Kelly’s health forces an early exit. Kelly, described by GOP sources as a lifelong ally to Gilmore, has long sought positions that could enhance his public service record and pension benefits, according to confidential discussions with county insiders.

If Kelly wins the election but resigns shortly after taking office, it could trigger a process allowing Gilmore to appoint an insider temporarily. A special election would then be held in 2026 to fill the remainder of the term, potentially igniting another contentious primary within the already divided Ocean County GOP establishment.

As the election approaches, these health and succession concerns highlight broader tensions in local politics, where loyalty and influence play key roles in shaping county leadership.