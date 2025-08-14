Jack Ciattarelli to appear on Fox News for interview with Lara Trump

by Breaking Local News Report

Somerville, NJ – Former New Jersey gubernatorial candidate Jack Ciattarelli is set to appear in a televised interview with Lara Trump this Saturday at 9 p.m. on My View with Lara Trump on Fox News, where he’ll discuss his recent primary victory and the road ahead to November.

Ciattarelli shared the announcement on social media, noting that the interview was recorded at his campaign headquarters in Somerville and will touch on key issues surrounding his June 10th win, campaign momentum, and what’s at stake in the upcoming general election.

The appearance marks a high-profile media spot for Ciattarelli, who has been positioning himself as a leading Republican voice in New Jersey politics and is expected to play a central role in this year’s election cycle.

Key Points

  • Jack Ciattarelli will be interviewed by Lara Trump on My View with Lara Trump airing Saturday at 9 p.m. on Fox News
  • The interview, filmed at his campaign headquarters, will cover his June 10 primary win and general election strategy
  • Ciattarelli is expected to address campaign issues and political goals ahead of November

Ciattarelli hits primetime as he lays out his case for victory in the upcoming election showdown.

