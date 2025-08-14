Long Bronch is the new summer buzzword Long Branch didn’t ask for

Long Branch, NJ – A trendy mispronunciation of this Jersey Shore city’s name — “Long Bronch” — is making the rounds on beaches, in restaurants, and across social media, sparking a mix of mockery and amusement among longtime locals.

What began as a subtle slip of the tongue has now become a full-on buzzword, especially among newer residents and upscale summer visitors who have flooded Long Branch in recent seasons.

The sudden shift isn’t a typo or a misquote, some people are actually buying into it.

It’s not a one-time problem either. Some people say it’s mostly coming from wealthier visitors and newer residents who have rolled into town in recent summers, bringing with them an appetite for high-end dining, luxury condos, and a certain way of talking about their summer spots.

“Long Bronch” is delivered with a polished tone, almost as if to elevate the city’s image beyond its familiar working-class roots.

Some people have even slipped the pronunciation into “Long Bronch” in the same breath as Hamptons comparisons.

Not everyone is impressed.

Maybe they’re just trying to elevate the city like calling Target “Tar-jhey” or calling the buffet the “Boo-fay”.

Longtime residents say the trend is bad…very bad, others simply laugh it off, saying it’s just the latest in a long line of fads that come and go with the summer crowd.

