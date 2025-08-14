Marcos Antonia Rivera-Rodriguez booked in Ocean County for credit card theft

by Breaking Local News Report

Toms River, NJ – A man was booked into Ocean County Jail on Wednesday after being taken into custody in connection with a broad theft and credit card fraud case, officials confirmed.

Marcos Antonio Rivera-Rodriguez, 5’9″, 150 pounds, was committed to the Ocean County correctional facility without bail and is being held on open charges related to the unlawful taking of credit cards, according to inmate records. The offense, categorized under New Jersey Statute 2C:21-6C(1), involves the unauthorized acquisition of one or more credit cards.

Court records indicate that the investigation into the offense is ongoing, and no additional details regarding the nature of the alleged theft or the number of credit cards involved have been disclosed.

