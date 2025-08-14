Please Clap Louder: Mikie Sherrill Heckled, Booed and Rushed Out After Rutgers Campaign Speech

New Brunswick, NJ — Democratic gubernatorial candidate Mikie Sherrill faced a turbulent campaign stop at Rutgers University this week as her team scrambled to energize a sparse crowd, fend off hecklers, and drown out dissent with loud music. The event took place at “The Yard”, a student housing complex at Rutgers University.

Sherrill, a congresswoman from North Jersey and the Democratic nominee for governor, appeared on campus Wednesday to rally student support.

But only about a dozen supporters gathered, with the event quickly unraveling amid heckling, awkward pauses, and repeated pleas from a staffer to “keep clapping.”

Video of the event shows a campaign organizer asking the audience to gather closer and “give a little more clapping,” even as Sherrill’s speech was interrupted by shouted questions and criticisms.

At one point, the sound system blared music to overpower the heckling, while staff tried to maintain control of the scene.

Dissenters called out Sherrill over issues ranging from public safety to social services, with at least one attendee loudly asking, “Why is there no women’s shelter?” Another accused her of “destroying democracy,” prompting campaign staff to cut them off and redirect attention back to the stage.

Despite the disruption, Sherrill pressed on with her remarks, urging voter registration and warning about what she characterized as the risks of Republican challenger Jack Ciattarelli’s platform. She referenced her background as a Navy veteran and emphasized her opposition to policies tied to Donald Trump, linking Ciattarelli to the former president.

After her speech, protestors continued to interject, with one attendee raising concerns about Gaza. After the event ended, Sherrill was again approached by individuals seeking answers on specific issues, but she declined to answer, citing a tight schedule and referring questions to campaign staff.

Sherrill was quickly ushered out of the area after her brief speech, refusing to answer any questions or to interact with those protesting her.